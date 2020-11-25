Most Kelowna area public elementary schools are in the bottom half of a new ranking that’s based on how well B.C. students can read, write and do math.
Only five of the 30 public elementary schools in the Central Okanagan scored above the mid-point on a ranking of 931 schools that were assessed on the results of standardized provincial exams given to Grade 4 students.
Five of the top six local spots were claimed by independent schools with the highest marks turned in by students at Aberdeen Hall, Kelowna Christian and
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic school.
The only Kelowna-area public schools in the top half of the provincewide rankings are Anne McClymont, Mar Jok, Chute Lake, Shannon Lake and South Kelowna.
The report’s author, Peter Cowley, says Kelowna-area parents should be concerned about the relatively low placement of so many local public schools on this year’s annual ranking. The ranking is based on 10 academic indicators in public data provided annually by the Ministry of Education.
“The average rating for all Kelowna area public schools is 5.1 out of 10, compared to the provincial average for all schools in B.C. of 6.0,” Cowley said Wednesday, “so Kelowna schools are almost one full point below the B.C. average. There's definitely room to improve."
Student performance in the last five years has been trending up at three schools - Chute Lake, Shannon Lake and Raymer. “I would hope that schools in the Kelowna area will find out what they can learn from schools where student exam scores have been consistently improving,” Cowley said.
Student performance on the standardized exams has been trending down at three schools - Casorso, Glenmore and Pearson Road. No trend is evident at the other schools.
Twenty-five per cent of all Kelowna-area children in Grade 4 classes at public schools are “below expectations” in terms of their reading, writing, and math skills, the report says, based on ministry evaluations of student performance.
Across the province, 20.7% of Grade 4 students are in this category.
Seven Central Okanagan elementary schools are among the 150 lowest-performing schools in the province; the three lowest are Rose Valley (864th), Pearson Road (849th) and Chief Tomat (832nd).
The rankings, based on the Foundational Skills Exams that are supposed to be given to all B.C. students in Grade 4, are controversial.
The BC Teachers Federation routinely dismisses the rankings as unimportant, describing them as “bogus,” “useless clickbait,” and saying they “serve no useful or academic purpose.”
The Fraser Institute says the evaluation offers parents information they can’t easily find anywhere else about how their child’s school performs over time, and how it compares to other schools in B.C.
The teachers’ union has long wanted the government to stop releasing the school-by-school exam results on which the rankings are based.
Susan Bauhart, president of the Kelowna-area teachers’ union, said she hopes the Central Okanagan Public Schools board of trustees will pass a motion asking the NDP government to cancel
the next batch of FSA exams, set to be written between Jan. 8 and Feb. 26.
One of the reasons Kelowna-area students shouldn’t have to write the standardized exams this year, Bauhart suggests, is because of the “trauma” she says they have experienced during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
If the board won’t support the idea of cancelling the FSA tests, Bauhart says, it should “support parents” who don’t want to let their children write the exams.
At the Oct. 14 board meeting where Bauhart’s request was first considered by trustees, superintendent Kevin Kaardal said: “FSA testing is mandated by the Ministry of Education and the district is required to ensure that students who don’t take the assessment have extenuating circumstances,” according to the board’s minutes of the meeting.
Trustees took no specific action on Bauhart’s request, deferring a decision to a future meeting.
The Ministry of Education says: “The Foundation Skills Assessment is an annual provincewide assessment of all B.C. students’ academic skills in grades 4 and 7, and provides parents, teachers, schools, school districts, and the Ministry of Education with important information on how well students are progressing in the foundation skills of reading, writing, and numeracy.”
While the standardized reading, writing, and numeracy tests —introduced by an NDP government in 2000 and continued by a succession of Liberal and NDP governments — are supposed to be given to all students, actual participation rates vary widely.
In Kelowna’s 30 public elementary schools, about 69 per cent of eligible Grade 4 students wrote the most recent FSA exams, compared to the provincial average of 74 per cent.
At some local schools, such as Hudson Road, Watson Road and Rose Valley, there were more eligible kids not writing the tests than there were kids taking the exams.
“It’s a concern that the participation rates on the FSAs there in Kelowna are below the provincial average,” Cowley said.
“It looks like the teachers’ union’s long campaign to convince parents not to have their children write the exams — which provide so much useful information on how well kids can actually read and write and do math — is working,” Cowley said. “And the ministry doesn’t appear to be doing anything to really enforce the requirement that all kids should be taking these basic tests.”