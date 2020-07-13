Central Okanagan Search and Rescue members teamed up with an RCMP helicopter to find a Langley couple that got lost east of Kelowna on Saturday.
The couple were on foot in the James Lake area when they took a wrong trail and couldn't find the way back to their truck.
They had cellphone service so they called 911. Additional calls helped rescuers pinpoint their location.
The helicopter picked up the couple and flew them to the search and rescue staging area. Rescuers took the couple back to their truck and escorted them home.
Fifteen search and rescue members answered the call.