A proposed five-storey downtown Kelowna hotel with 88 suites would have only 37 parking stalls if approved as-is by city council.
More stalls would have been required under city parking rules now in effect but the development proposal was submitted before the parking regulations were changed in November 2019.
So under a commonly-granted grandfathering provision, the proposal at the north-east corner of Clement Avenue and St. Paul should proceed as planned, city planners say.
Developer Ken Webster also says more stalls aren't required because "downtown user transportation patterns are demanding less parking per hotel suite over time".
In the event the hotel, if approved, does require more parking space, the developer has already made arrangements with the city to lease space at municipally-owned properties, such as the library parkade.
Hotel guests typically require parking in the evening and at night, when demand for available parking space from downtown workers and shoppers is less, the developer says.
As well as issuing the necessary development permit at next Tuesday's meeting, council will also be asked to approve a height variance for the hotel proposal. The building would rise 18 metres but zoning for the site only allows 16 metres.
As a variance is being requested, interested members of the community will be able to address council on the matter. However, the meeting is closed to in-person public attendance because of the pandemic.
So anyone who wants to offer their comments will have to send an email to the city clerk's office before next Monday, or participate during the Tuesday evening meeting via the Internet.
More details on how to participate virtually are to be announced this week by the city clerk's office, here https://www.kelowna.ca/city-hall/council/council-meetings-public-hearings