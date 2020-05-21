Operators of a Rutland thrift store that's about to reopen predict they'll do a brisk business when customers return next week.
Job losses and economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have strained many families' finances, says Capt. Darryl Burry of the Salvation Army.
"As a result of the pandemic, the need for affordable clothing and household items will be very high in the days, weeks, and months ahead," Burry said in a Thursday release.
While the thrift store at 200 Rutland Road has been closed for weeks, other programs and services offered by the Sally Ann have continued to operate. But the thrift store provides some of the revenue needed to run those programs.
"During these uncommon and unpredictable times, we've remained committed to helping individuals and families in our community and we hope people will return to our store so we can continue to provide that work," he says.
Donations can be made at the thrift store beginning on Monday, with the store opening for sales on Wednesday.
Many new clearing and operating protocols have been implemented on the advice of Interior Health and other government agencies to ensure business can be conducted in a safe way, Burry says.
Measures include enhanced daily cleaning, increased sanitization of frequently touched surfaces, protective equipment for thrift store staff, placement of hand sanitizer around the premises.
"Things may look a bit different in terms of service delivery, but the same open and hospitable experience will be made available to all," Burry says.
Most items that were previously donated can still be dropped off at the store, with the exception of furniture with a fabric or cloth covering. They can't be easily wiped down and sanitized, Burry says.
Through the first six months of 2019, the Sally Ann's Community Life Centre saw a 46 per cent rise in demand for services compared to the first half of 2018.