In just a few days, thousands of dollars have been donated to help two foreign farm workers who were fired and sent packing earlier this summer.
Radical Action with Migrants in Agriculture (RAMA) started a GoFundMe campaign this week to help Erika Zavala and Jesus Molina, the two workers had their contracts terminated Bylands Nurseries in West Kelowna for violating the farm’s policies against having visitors.
More than $3,300 has been donated so far by about 70 donors. The goal is to raise $8,000 to cover all their lost earnings for the season.
“They had been counting on working in Canada until October to support their children and elderly parents. The shutdown of the Mexican economy due to COVID-19 has severely reduced opportunities for jobs back home, and there is no government support,” say the campaign organizers.
Amy Cohen told The Daily Courier in July that she and another RAMA advocate visited Zavala, 35, and Molina, 36, to drop off food and clothes because workers were barred from leaving the premises; instead, they had to rely on their employer for food, supplies, medication, and anything else they needed.
The supply drop cost them their jobs.
“They were really upset and felt that the restrictions were discriminatory because all of Bylands’ Canadian workers can come and go as they please, and the temporary foreign workers are under these kinds of restrictions and surveillance,” said Cohen, who’s known Zavala since 2013.
“We tried to intervene with the consulate. We tried to intervene with a legal advocate.”
But it was too late. It took less than a week after Cohen’s visit for the workers to be terminated and put on a plane home.
Cohen said restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 have exacerbated already negative working conditions for foreign workers on Okanagan farms.
Zavala and Molina’s case went international when it was highlighted in a story in The Guardian about foreign temporary workers receiving unfair treatment in Canada.
Bylands said the company's policy was designed with safety in mind for staff, customers and the community at-large.
The company has been participating in the government-led Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program since 2004, with many workers choosing to return to the company year-after-year.
"Our policies have been guided by the advice of the provincial Public Health Order for Agriculture, which includes specific policies related to employees who live in company accommodation to limit the transmission of COVID-19,” said the statement.
“We support all employees living in company accommodation by ensuring they have access to services for their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. This includes providing grocery services, a safe work environment (including providing personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves for workers), safe transportation, on-site physiotherapy services, support for online banking and money transfers, and transportation to any medical appointments.”
RAMA is asking people to pitch in whatever they can to help. All funds donated will be given directly to Erika and Jesus and their families.
See the campaign at gofundme.com/f/show-solidarity-with-erika-and-jesus.