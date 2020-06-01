Driver killed in rollover
A driver was ejected from his vehicle and killed in a single-vehicle rollover Monday morning.
Police were alerted to the accident around 5:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Bulman Road, but said it happened earlier.
“This collision was not reported when it occurred.” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, to come forward and speak with us.”
The coroner is also investigating.
Courts reopening
Activity at the Kelowna courthouse is slowly ramping up after a long shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The BC Provincial and Supreme courts were both active on Monday. The Supreme Court had a long list of cases for which future hearing dates were being set.
The provincial court also had a lengthy docket, mostly moving cases along to the next stage in the court process.
Starting June 8, Kelowna is to be one of six courthouses in the province that will be hearing cases in person again.
The province announced last week it was preparing to reopen courthouses with physical distancing and other COVID-19 protocols in place. Steps are being taken to allow more virtual hearings as well.
In provincial court, urgent family, small claims and criminal matters continued to be heard during the pandemic.
Pickleball courts open
Beach volleyball and pickleball courts have reopened in West Kelowna.
The beach volleyball courts are at Willow Beach on Gellatly Road and Pebble Beach on Whitworth Road. Courts at Pritchard Park are expected to open Friday.
Four new pickleball courts built this spring at the Mount Boucherie sports fields have also now opened.
Earlier, local governments announced they were reopening playgrounds this week.
Heat lamp sparks fire
A building being used to raise turkeys was destroyed in a fire Monday morning.
West Kelowna firefighters say the cause was a heat lamp, which ignited wooden materials on the floor.
The fire occurred in the West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood.
Firefighters successfully focused on making sure the blaze didn't spread to other buildings.
ATV flips over
A all-terrain vehicle driver lost control on rocky terrain, flipping his vehicle and injuring himself Saturday morning.
The accident occurred about one kilometre above the Tallus Ridge subdivision in West Kelowna.
West Kelowna Fire Rescue answered the call with their new off-road utility vehicle. Along with paramedics, they retrieved the rider, who was transported to hospital.
Delays on Silver Star Road
There will be single lane alternating traffic in front of 4819 and 4823 Silver Star Rd. on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 am until 4 p.m. for sewer installations. The City of Vernon says to expect some delays and traffic control personnel.
Black Lives Matter rally
A Black Lives Matter rally will take place in Kelowna on Friday.
The rally is slated for noon at Stuart Park, organizer Lily Paolini says on Facebook.
"Please feel free to come down with posters and anything to show support to our brothers and sisters of colour," she writes. "I will also personally be making posters of MMIW (missing and murdered Indigenous women) to spread awarness about the struggles of the indigenous women in our community alongside the unjust systematic oppression of people of colour, especially black men and women."
Donations will be accepted to be forwarded to the Black Lives Matters movement and George Floyd Memorial Fund. Floyd was the Minneapolis man who died last week when a police officer pinned him to the ground by putting his knee on Floyd's neck.