Kelowna-area parents nervous about sending their children back to school next week may be able to choose a Nov. 13 enrolment date instead.
Trustees are expected tonight to approve a staff proposal that a delayed return to class option be offered to families concerned about COVID-19.
"As trustees, we've all heard that this is something that some parents have been asking for," board chair Moyra Baxter said this morning.
"We acknowledge that some parents do have concerns about sending their children back to school given the current circumstances," Baxter said. "We've been looking for a way to meet those parents' needs."
Children and teens who don't attend class next week will have a spot saved for them, and they'll be expected to participate in remote learning from home.
They can return to school anytime before Nov. 13, but after that date there's no guarantee they'll have a space at their regular school.
While some parents have contacted the school board about the possibility of keeping their children out of school beyond the Sept. 10 opening date, Baxter said there was no way currently to estimate how many people might take advantage of the delayed enrolment date.
"If this motion for the board passes, then schools will begin reaching out to parents immediately asking them what they want to do," Baxter said.
"Parents can either say their children will be attending as planned, or they can indicate they want to participate in remote learning while still having a space held for them at their school until November," Baxter said.
Additional funding from the provincial and federal government makes the alternative enrolment date in November possible, reads part of a report going to tonight's trustee meeting.
There are about 23,500 children and youngsters who attend Central Okanagan Public Schools.