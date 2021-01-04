A 101-year-old Kelowna woman hopes to be among the first people in B.C. living independently who isn't a health care worker to get a COVID-19 vaccination shot.
Elsie Chandler says she's looking forward to getting the vaccine as soon as possible.
"I'll put out my arm for anything if it's free," the remarkably spry and cheerful Chandler said with a laugh on Monday. "I'll phone my doctor and see if I can be first in line."
But as someone who still cooks and cleans on her own, without even any in-home support services, Chandler likely won't be getting her vaccination until February, at the earliest.
Currently, vaccines are being administered to residents, staff, and essential visitors to long-term care and assisted-living residences, according to the government's website.
Health care workers in settings such as intensive care units and hospital emergency departments, as well as paramedics, are also being vaccinated, as are people living in remote and isolated Indigenous communities.
Beginning in February and continuing through March, the government projects, vaccinations will be available for people like Chandler, who are over 80 and living in the community, as well as Indigenous people over the age of 65, along with those individuals who are homeless, in prison, or living in group homes.
This second priority group also includes general physicians, medical specialists, and all other hospital staff.
"Following all priority groups, all others in B.C. can get vaccinated as more vaccine becomes available, if the vaccines available are recommended for them," the government website states. By the "end of 2021", the government says, everyone in B.C. will have had the opportunity to be vaccinated.
As of Monday, 25,744 British Columbians had been vaccinated against COVID-19. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
For her part, Chandler spent most of 2020 curbing her daily activities to include only those trips that are essential. She gets groceries delivered once a week though she still occasionally shops in-person at a nearby Save-On where she is so well known and liked that staff visited her and brought presents on the occasion of her 98th and 100th birthday.
According to Statistics Canada, only 30 of Kelowna's 127,380 residents were 100 or older in 2016.
For Chandler's 102nd birthday on Feb. 2, she knows she won't be able to have a party like in years past. And she's okay with that.
"At my age, I think I'm just lucky to be here," she said. "And, knock on wood, my health is fine. Pinch me, and I'll yell.
"If I open both my eyes in the morning and am able to put my both feet on the ground, I'm ready to go," she said. "I think, 'God's given me another day, so I better make the most of it'."