The circumstances surrounding a fatal Monday crash between a motorcyclist and an SUV are being probed by RCMP.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened at noon at the corner of Highway 33 and Goudie Road east of Kelowna.
Police say a white Chevrolet Tracker was being driven westbound on the highway when it crossed the double solid centre line and struck an eastbound motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist, an unidentified 60-year-old man from the Okanagan, was taken to hospital, where he died.
The driver of the Tracker remained at the scene and is co-operating with police, RCMP Cpl. Mike Halskov said in a release. Driver impairment has been ruled out.
Nevertheless, as part of their investigation, police are appealing for witnesses - particularly anyone with dashcam footage of how the Tracker was being driven before the crash - to come forward.
Those who can help are asked to call RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services at 250.491.5354, or contact the lead investigator by email: james.ward@rcmp-grc.gc.ca