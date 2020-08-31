Virus

If a Kelowna teacher or student tests positive for COVID-19, the public will only be informed if public health officials deem it necessary, under the school district's return-to-class program. The electron microscope image shows the cornavius that causes COVID-19.

Kelowna-area parents should not expect to be informed if someone at their children's school tests positive for COVID-19.

The school district's new policies relating to the coronavirus, to be implemented when classes resume next week, do not require immediate public notification in the event a teacher, other staff member, or student contracts the disease.

"Schools should not provide notification to staff or students' families if a staff member or student becomes ill at home or school, including if they display symptoms of COVID-19, unless directed to by Public Health," the school district's re-opening document states.

"Public Health will work with school administrators to determine what actions should be taken," SD 23's school re-opening plan states.

These are some other operational changes that will be in effect in Central Okanagan Public Schools when learning resumes next week:

- No homemade foods can be brought into schools. This means no birthday treats or bake sale items, etc.

- Hot lunch programs, typically offered one day a week to families who pay to participate, are not recommended as part of the district's goal of limiting adult entry to schools

- no in-person, inter-school festivals or events should occur

- playgrounds will be open but students will be told to not touch their face while using the equipment