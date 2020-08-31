Kelowna-area parents should not expect to be informed if someone at their children's school tests positive for COVID-19.
"Schools should not provide notification to staff or students' families if a staff member or student becomes ill at home or school, including if they display symptoms of COVID-19, unless directed to by Public Health," the school district's re-opening document states.
"Public Health will work with school administrators to determine what actions should be taken," SD 23's school re-opening plan states.
These are some other operational changes that will be in effect in Central Okanagan Public Schools when learning resumes next week:
- No homemade foods can be brought into schools. This means no birthday treats or bake sale items, etc.
- Hot lunch programs, typically offered one day a week to families who pay to participate, are not recommended as part of the district's goal of limiting adult entry to schools
- no in-person, inter-school festivals or events should occur
- playgrounds will be open but students will be told to not touch their face while using the equipment