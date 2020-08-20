Construction crews are working patiently to shore up a nearly 90-year-old Rutland church to move it.
Prep work for the on-site relocation has been ongoing for the past two days, readying St. Aidan’s Church on Rutland Road to be lifted onto a foundation in an effort to preserve the nearly 90-year-old building.
It’s expected to be moved today.
Empty and fallen into disrepair over the years, the church will be repurposed as a Buddhist cultural centre.
It’s a project that has been ongoing for years.
Ownership was officially transferred from the City of Kelowna to the non-profit Okanagan Buddhist Cultural Centre in November 2016.
The property was acquired by the city in 1989 to facilitate the widening of Mugford Road. It was used by a number of tenants in the 1990s, but it has sat empty since.
City council approved plans in early 2018 for the relocation and transformation.
Coun. Charlie Hodge said at the time that he’s loved the church building for a long time. “I know it’s important to many people in Rutland.”
The property was sold to the Buddhist society for $100,000 on condition the building be renovated and preserved.
Mayor Colin Basran said at the time it’s a good example of the city finding a way to preserve a heritage building at minimal cost to taxpayers.
The single-storey building was constructed in 1933.
The City of Kelowna notes the church is distinguished by its square front-projecting entryway with crenellated parapets and a round-arched entry with a wood-panelled door.
“It’s valued as a symbol of the importance of the Anglican Church to the early rural community of Rutland,” said the city. “It also represents the importance of local churches to rural settlements, and the central role they played in community life.”
On Jan. 9, 1929, a meeting was held in the Rutland Community Hall to discuss building a church facility.
The land was donated by Ben Hardie and his wife, who owned the local grocery and hardware store.
The design for the building was provided by Enoch Mugford (1879-1969), superintendent of the Black Mountain Irrigation District.
Hector Maranda (1879-1967), a prominent local developer and contractor at the time, led the mostly volunteer building crew.
— with files from Ron Seymour
Quick facts
Key elements that define the heritage character of the St. Aidan’s Anglican Church include:
- Prominent location on Rutland Road
- Post and beam frame construction and rock-dash stucco cladding
- Features of the British Arts and Craft style, including steeply pitched roofline with exposed rafter tails
- Original window openings, with inset Gothic pointed-arch multi-paned wooden-sash windows
- Interior features, such as fir floors and baseboards, lath-and-plaster walls, barrel-vaulted ceiling and arched entry to chancel
— City of Kelowna