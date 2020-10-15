A West Kelowna man was arrested by police twice in six days for being behind the wheel of a stolen truck.
Police say they first arrested the man just after 4 a.m. on Oct 3 driving a pickup that had just been reported stolen, on Julien Road in West Kelowna.
Bryce Williamson was hauled into court and released on conditions to appear at a future court date.
He was also prohibited from driving, police discovered.
On Oct. 9, police stopped a brown Chevrolet pickup with inactive plates. During their check, they also discovered a dirt bike in the back had been stolen from Penticton, and they seized tools and illicit drugs.
Williamson was arrested again.
He’s now facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, driving while prohibited, failure to comply with a release order and breach of probation.
His next court date is set for Oct. 26.