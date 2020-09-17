Owners of pubs and restaurants say their revenues dropped dramatically when the government ordered alcohol sales to stop two hours earlier.
Last week, provincial health officer Bonnie Henry - citing a rising number of COVID-19 cases, ordered on-premise liquor sales to end at 10 p.m. instead of midnight.
Since then, revenues have plunged by almost one-third says Ian Tostenson of the B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association.
“B.C.’s restaurant industry was already in a fragile state, with about 50 percent of businesses not sure they’ll make it to the end of the year,” Tostenson said in a release, referring to the ongoing economic fallout fro the pandemic.
“Dr. Henry’s verbal order led to an immediate 30 percent decline in revenue for our industry - even though the vast majority of businesses are meeting or exceeding all health protocols and have invested thousands of dollars to provide a safe serving environment,” Tostenson said. “This is crazy.”
The association has already given specific and detailed information to the government about the consequences of the 10 p.m. cut-off in alcohol sales, warning of additional job losses and business closures. But it says Dr. Henry has not provided a response.
Restaurant and bar owners want the midnight cut-off restored, and it says the government should focus enforcement resources on “bad operators” who don’t comply with COVID-19 health and safety regulations.
When she ordered the 10 p.m. cut-off, Henry said she was doing so after a spike in COVID-19 cases linked to establishments where alcohol is sold.
She said the province needed to make adjustments now that the summer is coming to a close.
"We had a bit of a grace period in the summer, we were able to manage the cases," she told a news conference last week.