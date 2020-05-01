The new Gellatly Road bridge over Powers Creek has opened on time and on budget.
“The replacement of this aging bridge was one of council’s priorities and we are excited to see it completed," said West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom in a news release on Friday.
The new 14-metre long bridge has a life expectancy of 75 years. It features a sidewalk and cycling lanes.
The old wooden deck, which required routine maintenance, has been replaced with a more durable asphalt surface. The bridge is higher than the old one to better handle high flows in Powers Creek.
"This was an important and necessary upgrade as the old bridge had foundations that were over 100 years old and the structure had reached the end of its useful life," said Allen Fillion, the city's director of engineering and public works.