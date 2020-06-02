Developers of a new West Kelowna industrial park say they hope to attract a variety of businesses, not just ones related to cannabis.
Builders of the complex at 2648 Kyle Road say their goal is to draw a "vibrant mix" of enterprises to the project, which will be considered again tonight at 6 p.m. by West Kelowna city council.
"As developers, we work with the local government to focus on how to improve the community," reads part of a letter to the City of West Kelowna from Jackie Lee, a vice-president of Vancouver-based Denciti Development Corp.
Dozens of people who live around the proposed cannabis plant have expressed their opposition to the project, citing concerns such as the potential for foul odours, diminished property values, and increased crime
"Because of health, noxious doors, property value degradation and policing, I totally agree the city council should deny the application outright," E. Hees, a resident of a nearby mobile home park, writes in a typical letter of objection.
Cannabis production plants are a legal, federally regulated business, and the site in question has the appropriate industrial zoning for such an enterprise.
But the project must still be approved by council because of the nature of the industrial park under construction, and because the cannabis plant is within the 150 metre setback from a residential area - in this case, the Brookhaven long-term care home - that is specified under municipal regulations.
The issue was considered at a public hearing last Tuesday.
But council decided to extend the opportunity for public comment after wondering if people who live at Brookhaven had been thoroughly informed by Interior Health, operator of the complex, about the cannabis plant proposal, and told of their ability to address city council on the matter.
Since last week's meeting, the city has heard from some people whose relatives live at Brookhaven.
While applauding the city's decision to extend the public hearing to give Brookhaven residents another chance to have their say, one writer doubts residents of the long-term care facility will show up at tonight's meeting.
"I can't think of one that would be capable of going to your hearing. They wouldn't be able to because they aren't physically capable, or they have dementia. Or very often, both," writes Muriel Steffenson, who says her 98-year-old mother lives at Brookhaven.
Nevertheless, Steffenson says, Brookhaven residents "can still smell!", and at their age and stage of life they deserve to live as "comfortable and pleasant" a life as possible.
"And that means not having a cannabis processing facility next door," she says.
Along with waiving the normal 150 metre separation rule, council is being asked to set aside a municipal regulation that normally bans cannabis production plants from being located in an industrial park with multiple tenants.
The regulation was created to provide some assurance to industrial park tenants that a cannabis production plant couldn't open next door. But the Kyle Road industrial park is under construction, and the developer argues that future tenants would be locating there knowing a cannabis plant was already present.
If the rule against allowing a cannabis plant in a multi-tenanted industrial park is not waived by council, the developer says, there's the prospect of the entire development becoming oriented to cannabis operations, which would presumably be even more of a bother to neighbours.
"With the existing bylaw, if there is a tenant that is a cannabis facility, the entire building has to cater to the cannabis industry. . . Therefore, by amending the text to allow other uses to share the building with a cannabis facility in a multi-occupancy building, opportunities for other businesses to be in the same building will be provided, and create a more vibrant mix of businesses," Lee, of Denciti Development Corp., writes in the letter to the city.
At tonight's continuation of the public hearing, West Kelowna city council was not expected to make a decision on the cannabis plant proposal, but would do so at a future meeting.