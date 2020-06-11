Crews continue to repair a washout on Highway 33 between Three Forks and Philpott roads, about 11-14 kilometres south of Kelowna.
The road is closed entirely at that area.
Drivers can get onto Highway 33 by taking KLO and McCulloch roads, but that will include 25 kilometres of forestry road to get to the highway.
Or drive Highway 97 down to Osoyoos and then get onto Highway 3 from there.
The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure expects to give another update on the Highway 33 status at 6 a.m. There is no estimate on when the road may reopen.