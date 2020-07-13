Senior care in greater Kelowna will be improved with the addition of 140 long-term care beds, the government says.
A total of 495 beds - including 90 in Penticton and 90 in Vernon - across the Interior Health region were announced Monday by Health Minister Adrian Dix.
"This is obviously a significant increase on the current base, of roughly 6,000 beds across Interior Health," Dix said.
Requests for proposals for the construction of the new facilities went out Monday, Dix said, with submissions to be reviewed in the fall and announcements on the successful proponents made in December.
"Then we'll start building in the beginning of 2021," Dix said.
The NDP government has been working to improve the quality of long-term care for seniors by improving staffing of facilities, raising expected standards of care, improving working conditions for staff, and increasing the total number of available beds.
Across the Interior Health region, the number of people aged 75 is forecast to increase by 28 per cent in the next five years. "That is a substantial, enormous increase," Dix said.
Aside from a rising number of seniors with complex care needs, events of the last few months during the COVID-19 pandemic illustrated the need to better care for the province's elderly residents, Dix said.
"COVID-19 has demonstrated to us, obviously, the central vulnerability in this particular time, of people living in long-term care, people working in long-term care, but principally people living in long-term care, to this infection for which there is no vaccine and no cure," Dix said.
As well as the increases in long-term beds in the Okanagan, plans are for 100 new beds in Kamloops and 75 beds in Nelson.
"Investing in long-term care will help recruit a new generation of heath-care professionals to the Interior region, ensuring that seniors can get the care they need to age well and with dignity for years to come," Ronna-Rae Leonard, parliamentary secretary for seniors.