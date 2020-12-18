Twelve homes in the South Pandosy neighbourhood could be converted to motel units.
The single owner of all 12 homes at 3753 Lakeshore Rd. hopes Kelowna city council will rezone the property from residential to tourist commercial.
Conversion to a tourist designation would be in keeping with the nature of the area, the owner says, noting the nearby proximity of the Manteo Resort and Eldorado Hotel.
"This area of the Lower Mission has been evolving to serve the accommodation needs of tourists for several years," the owner writes in the rezoning request, now being studied by city planners.
"The existing 12 units on site are ideally designed to serve tourists seeking a home-away-from-home style getaway in close proximity to the lake and amenities," the application states.
The property owner says he has no plans, within at least the next five years, to redevelop the site.
There is currently no date for when city council will consider the rezoning request.