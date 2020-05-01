Fences with sharp metal points should be banned in Kelowna to prevent wildlife from getting impaled, city council will hear Monday.
Conservation officers get about 20 calls a year about deer being killed or seriously injured when they are caught trying to leap over such fences, city staff say.
"These incidents are traumatic for homeowners, the community, and the officers involved," planning staffer Corey Davis writes in a report to council.
Council will be asked to approve a change to regulations so that pickets for new metal fences cannot rise above the fence rail.
Owners of existing fences that have metal pickets above the fence rail would not have to change or modify the structure.
"It is important to note that this bylaw amendment is not retroactive and would not affect legal non-conforming fences that were installed prior to adoption of this proposal," Davis says.
"However, it is hoped that many in the community will retrofit their fences to remove pointed pickets that could hurt wildlife," he says.
For the proposal to be adopted, council would have to hold a public hearing so interested members of the community can give their views.
If the proposal ultimately receives council approval, an "outreach and education" program would be launched to inform builders, landscapers, and owners of fencing companies about the ban on metal pickets.
"The proposed change to the fencing regulation will only affect metal (ie. wrought iron) fences, since the provincial Conservation Officer Service has not had any problems with deer or other wildlife being injured or killed on wood fences," Davis says.