No parade, no birthday cake, no concert, no fireworks?
No problem.
Luna Olexson wasn't going to let the lack of any familiar and well-organized Canada Day activities in Peachland deter her and her friend Arlene Stelmaschuk from coming down to the scenic lakeside town from their homes in West Kelowna on July 1.
"I love coming to Peachland on Canada Day," said Olexson, suitably decked out for the occasion with white runners, red socks, white pants, red shirt, red and white coat, a Maple Leaf-patterned scarf, and a red hat.
"Everything's so nice and compact, and it's easy to walk around. I should move here," she said.
Enthusiasm like that for Peachland, even from a non-Peachlander, explains why a real-life though greatly scaled-down version of a Canada Day celebration went ahead in the town of 5,500 when other communities moved their celebration online.
Or, in the case of the City of Kelowna, did nothing at all.
Although Festivals Kelowna has an annual budget of about $500,000, two-thirds of which comes from city taxpayers, it didn't promote or organize any kind of Canada Day celebration, virtual or otherwise, after announcing in late April the traditional event in Waterfront Park had been cancelled.
By comparison, the municipalities of Penticton, Kamloops, and Merritt hosted live-streamed celebrations with a variety of entertainers.
In Peachland, although most live events were cancelled, town officials were determined to do something to celebrate Canada Day.
"We like to party," said Cheryl Wiebe, the town's director of community services. "We can't just let this go by the wayside."
Instead of the big, colourful procession down Beach Avenue, a mini-parade around town was organized. Mini was the operative term.
It featured Mayor Cindy Fortin, a firetruck, kids handing out goodie bags, and the Blue Brothers Too, singers and dancers who dress up in the sharp outfits immortalized by Dan Akryoyd and John Belushi in the 1980 movie.
Townsfolk were warned in advance not to gather in too large a number, or too close to one another, at the parade's 10 designated stopping points, in compliance with COVID-19 orders, or else the parade would pass them by.
Peachlanders, being good Canadians complied. And in all its down-home, wonderful goofiness, the parade went on for five hours!