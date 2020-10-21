An SUV used in a violent hit-and-run was found to have a secret compartment stuffed with four kilograms of meth and more than 100 grams of cocaine.
Police discovered the drugs before the Jeep Grand Cherokee, seized under the Civil Forfeiture Act, was sold at auction.
"This seizure is significant and we are continuing to investigate with plans to propose drug charges," Vernon RCMP Sgt. David Evans said in a Wednesday release.
However, laying those charges may be hard because police have yet to find out who was driving the SUV when it was used to knock down a cyclist on March 24.
Police say the cyclist and the three occupants of the vehicle got into an argument about 6:45 p.m. that day in the 2000 block of 43rd Street.
As the cyclist rode away, the SUV pursued him. The man was knocked off his bike and two of the three people in the SUV then got out and assaulted him.
Police released surveillance video of part of the incident. But despite "numerous investigative avenues", police could not identify the driver or the two other people who were in the SUV that day.
Police were, however, able to seize the SUV. The release does not indicate how that was accomplished, or why it could not be connected to the people who were inside it on the day of the hit-and-run and assault.
The hidden compartment where the drugs were stashed was removed before the vehicle was sold at auction. Such compartments are illegal under the Armoured Vehicle and After Market Compartment Act.