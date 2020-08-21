A Kelowna company has been granted a research licence from Health Canada to conduct human trials on the “sensory effects” of its cannabis products.
The Valens Company will do the research at its Kelowna facilities using its own cannabis extracts, concentrates and oils – including with vaporizers, beverages and edibles.
Research subjects will assess the taste, sight, smell and touch of the potential products.
Valens President Jeff Fallows said the research provides added credibility to the company as it looks to expand into new markets.
“Cannabis research derived from human trials is highly critical and valuable at this stage of the industry’s growth cycle, and we look forward to having data-backed knowledge of how consumers experience different products to advance our research and development strategy, and in turn, bring consumer focused products to market,” he said.
Along with its own branded products, Valens develops and produces white label products for numerous other cannabis producers.
CEO Tyler Robson called the research licence a strategic milestone that gives the company a competitive advantage to further innovate and differentiate themselves in the cannabis market.
Robson said it will help assess the “palatability” of its cannabis blends.
“Findings from future proprietary research initiatives will advance our understanding of cannabis preferences allowing us to continue developing premium, next generation products that meet evolving customer and consumer needs,” he said.
The Kelowna-based company is the largest third-party extraction company in Canada with an annual capacity of 425,000 kilograms of dried cannabis and hemp biomass at its local facility.