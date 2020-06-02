You’d think heavy rain would make it easy to fill a dehydrated pond.
In fact, the 8.5 mm of rain that fell on Kelowna over the weekend made restoring the turtle pond in Mission Creek Park a lot more challenging. The rising creek not only made the water too muddy to replenish the sensitive pond near Hall Road. The creek level rose so high Sunday night, a crew had to move a pump and other equipment to higher ground.
“We didn’t want the pump going into the creek. We needed to move stuff out of the way,” said Wayne Darlington, park-planning manager for the regional district.
Darlington spent much of the weekend solving several problems as he and his crew try to restore the turtle pond and a popular fishing pond for kids, which are at risk of drying up. They managed to stretch 200 metres of hose line from the creek and use two gas-powered pumps to pull the water over a height of land into the turtle pond on Thursday.
By Friday they realized the pumps burn gasoline so fast, they have to refuel them every two hours or so. On Sunday, the weekend rain had made the creek’s turbidity so high, they shut off the pumps.
“This time of year the water is always usually a little bit milky looking. With a rain event, it has a tendency to bring a lot of the fine sediments and everything else back into the creek,” Darlington said. “That has a dramatic impact.”
The pumps were still off Monday. Darlington is waiting for the turbidity to drop enough that the water is safe for the turtles. And he’s costing out pumps that don’t burn through a tank of gasoline every two hours.
“That was my weekend,” he said. “There are no pumps we need of that size in this area.”
Adding to the headache, the plan to fill the children’s pond upstream needs tweaking. The City of Kelowna agreed to help raise it by providing city drinking water through a de-chlorinating mechanism so the chemical doesn’t harm the trout or other animals.
After a day of treated water flowing from a makeshift fountain into the pond, a worker discovered the chlorine level was still too high Friday. The regional district shut off the source for the weekend and let it flow again Monday morning through a new system. By that afternoon, they’d shut if off again.
Biologists recommend the chlorine level stays near zero. Enough organics are in the pond to absorb a bit of chlorine residue, Darlington said, but the concentration can’t get too high.
“Generally we’re trying to keep it as low as we possibly can to make sure things are safe . . . The hope is to have someone keep an eye on it each day.”
Until March, the South East Kelowna Irrigation District filled the ponds with excess water from a fountain. After the city took over the SEKID supply to South and East Kelowna, it shut off the fountain and handed over responsibility to the regional district, which manages the park.
The regional district plans to drill a water well to refill the ponds by July. Dismayed by how quickly the water levels dropped in May, residents complained the city may lose a precious wetland that’s home to the western painted turtle, an at-risk species, and a popular children’s fishery.