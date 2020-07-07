People in the Central Okanagan who are experiencing financial distress could soon get help from a 'rent bank'.
Two local organizations — one in Kelowna and the other in West Kelowna — have submitted plans for a rent bank, which would offer short-term, low-or no-interest loans. The deadline for new applications was Friday, July 3.
Until recently, new Rent Bank proposals had to be supported by a local government. However, that requirement has now been dropped,Todd Cashin, director of community services for the Central Okanagan Regional District, said Tuesday.
The requirement for local government endorsement was dropped on April 1 as the BC Rent Bank, which is administered by the Vancity Community Foundation using mainly provincial government grants, sought to quickly expand the program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional funding was also provided by the government.
As a result, new rent banks were immediately set up in the North Okanagan, Shuswap, Burnaby and Langley.
"Coronavirus and the subsequent loss of many jobs have left renters across B.C. in financial difficulty. It's an incredibly stressful time and rent banks are here to support low-income renters who need help," BC Rent Bank administrator Melissa Giles said in a release.
In early March, before the onset of the pandemic, local government employees and 29 people representing various non-profit agencies operating in the Central Okanagan met to discuss the possibility of forming a rent bank in the greater Kelowna area.
The representatives of eight organizations said they were interested in taking the lead in managing a Kelowna rent bank.
In an email sent Tuesday to The Daily Courier, Giles said the applications are now being reviewed and an announcement on new rent banks will likely be made by the end of July.
Since June 2019, the BC Rent Bank website says 285 loans have been issued, providing assistance to a total of 590 people. Those who get a loan typically do not qualify for a traditional loan because of poor credit scores, unstable work history, or not having collateral.
A rent bank in Kamoops, which has been in existence for several years, says its loans range from $150-$1,500, with a default rate of about 25 per cent.