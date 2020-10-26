A video surveillance system in a Peachland park would cost 10 times more than the annual expense of repairing damage done by vandals, town council will hear Tuesday.
Total costs for installing the system in Heritage Park on the town's waterfront would range between $6,000 and $9,000, depending on how many cameras are desired, town manager Joe Mitchell says.
Over the last four years, the annual cost of repairing vandalism in all town-owned parks and facilities has averaged $664.75.
Council asked for the report on the cost and usefulness of surveillance systems after two brightly-painted Adirondack chairs were damaged recently. And a mural across the street from Heritage Park was defaced last year.
Neither crimes have been solved.
Most of the vandalism occurs at night when there are few people around, Mitchell says. The cameras proposed for use in the surveillance system have a picture range of between 20 and 30 feet.
While the cameras may deter crime and vandalism, Mitchell says there are other operational considerations as well.
"The surveillance equipment does work in the dark, but does not always provide a clear focus in low light. This is coupled with the likelihood that those performing the vandalism are often dressed with face coverings or hoods, making facial recognition difficult," Mitchell writes in a report to council.