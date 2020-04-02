An air traffic controller did not hear or see warnings that two planes were too close together in Kelowna airspace, an investigation has found.
A WestJet Encore flight and a small private plane got to within less than a nautical mile of each other on Jan. 3. The minimum separation was supposed to have been five miles.
Collision avoidance systems onboard the WestJet plane were activated and the pilot reduced the aircraft's altitude. The pilot of the private plane saw the WestJet plane descending and kept his craft at a constant altitude.
Both planes, which had been flying at 22,000 feet before the incident, continued on to their destinations. The WestJet plane was bound from Calgary for Nanaimo, and the private plane was headed to Kamloops from Spokane.
The near-miss - known formally as a "loss of separation" - of the two craft sparked an investigation by Transportation Safety Board.
The investigation summary released Thursday blames an error in flight plan data and other factors for the incident.
Although the near-miss was in Kelowna airspace, both planes were under the direction of air traffic control in Vancouver at the time.
Investigators said a flight data processor at the Vancouver control centre had been recently upgraded but previous information in the unit had not been properly purged.
That led to a system error and an air traffic controller did not identify the potential for a collision between the WestJet plane and the private plane.
Additionally, there was a lot of other air traffic the time, investigators say, which led to a high workload for the controller.
"The controller did not see or hear the visual and audible warnings as the two aircraft approached one another," the report states.
Recommendations made and implemented as a result of the investigation included better procedures for software updates and ensuring manageable workloads for controllers.
There was also an order that audible alerts about imminent collisions of aircraft always be turned up high enough so controllers can hear the warnings.