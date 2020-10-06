Participation in regional parks programs was down more than 50 per cent this year because of the pandemic, and 90 per cent fewer people visited a freshly-remodelled education centre.
About 19,000 people are said to have joined either online or in-person parks’-related offerings run by the Central Okanagan regional district.
“This number represents a significant decline from previous years, which averaged 43,000 program and event contacts, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing shutdown of schools, public centres, and large gatherings account for this sharp decrease in numbers,” part of a regional report states.
Instead of offering guided hikes and in-person interpretive programs, parks staff switched to using Zoom and Instagram.
“Despite all of the mental, physical, and other challenges brought about by the current situation in B.C., the 2020 Parks Visitor Services program has been a resounding success,” parks director Murray Kopp says.
“(We) offered the most diverse array of online and in-person interpretive programming of any regional district in B.C.,” Kopp says.
Viewership for parks' videos posted on the regional district's YouTube channel, with its 136 subscribers, is modest. Videos posted in the last month have averaged about 15 views.
In January, the regional district opened a remodelled Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan in Mission Creek regional park.
Space for public exhibits was decreased in favour of more information on the 30 “glorious regional parks” in the greater Kelowna area, Kopp says.
But the centre had to be closed in March because of the pandemic, and has only opened on a limited basis since then, with a 90 per cent drop in total public attendance compared to 2019.
Through this fall and coming winter, regional officials expect about 3,000 contacts, either virtually or in-person, will be made with parks programs.