West Kelowna’s Wade Neukomm is working to mobilize the community in advance of a public hearing regarding the proposed rezoning of a 3.59-acre parcel that includes environmentally sensitive areas to allow for construction of a church.
The sloped site at 1080 Devon Rd. in the Rose Valley/West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood includes 80-foot tall mature Ponderosa pines and the tip of a pond that is habitat for birds and the Western Painted Turtle.
The undeveloped land is currently zoned Rural Residential.
The developer is asking for the land to be rezoned P2, institutional and assembly zone, for the proposed church.
The plans for the proposed development include an access road to Westlake Road running along the top edge of the property, a 6,000-square-foot church and a 55-stall parking lot.
West Kelowna council unanimously passed first and second reading for the rezoning at a meeting April 21.
Neukomm grew up in the neighbourhood and admits it’s dear to his heart.
He wants the community ready so when the city announces a date for a public hearing for the rezoning, they can send the city a clear message against the proposal.
“We only get one shot at this,” he said.
Neukomm is concerned about the impact the development would have on the pond and the turtle nesting area.
In B.C, the Western Painted Turtle is considered vulnerable to habitat loss due to pollution, waterway interference, agriculture and urbanization of waterfronts.
Turtles inhabit muddy-bottomed ponds and marshes and require warm unvegetated south-facing slopes with dry, light soil for burying their eggs.
Neukomm says the land at 1080 Devon Rd. offers the only available natural undisturbed south-facing slope for the turtles in nearby ponds to nest.
Even if development is restricted to outside the environmentally sensitive areas, Neukomm said it will impact the turtle habitat.
Building the access road at the top of the property will result in ripping out the root system of the undisturbed natural forest.
Neukomm also questioned the issue of snow removal on the road in the winter that would push salt and other materials in the snow over the side.
“Whatever doesn’t reach the pond will definitely affect the health of the existing trees that were not disturbed,” he said.
The pond, fed by a natural spring, drains into Keefe Creek and eventually empties into Okanagan Lake.
According to the plans, the access road will be built about 15 feet from Liz Corrigan’s property line. Corrigan, who has lived in the neighbourhood for almost 40 years, is concerned about a portion of the steep slope of her property collapsing after the removal of the mature Ponderosa pines and their root system on the Devon Road property to build the access road.
She is also concerned about impact the removal of the trees and building of the road will have on the birds and wildlife in the area.
Traffic safety issues around the proposed development spurred Neukomm to bring the proposed rezoning to a larger audience.
In the information for the April 21 council meeting, the proposed project would not require a traffic impact assessment or road upgrades such as a turning lane to access the church’s driveway from the busy Westlake Road.
“Where this driveway is located is going to be a nightmare,” Neukomm said. “It’s a dangerous stretch of road.”
Neukomm said people turning left from Westlake Road to the proposed church’s access driveway are at risk of being rear-ended at high speed.
Neukomm’s campaign appears to be gathering support.
More than 1,760 people have signed his online petition and there is a save the pond sign along Westlake Road.
You can find the petition online at change.org/p/city-of-west-kelowna-protect-westlake-road-neighborhoods-from-non-residential-rezoning
The City of West Kelowna has not yet announced a date for the public hearing.