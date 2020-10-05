A neighbourhood group is opposing plans for a major new housing and commercial project in the South Pandosy area.
Stober Group's plan for 320 new homes and a 14-storey tower north of Boyce-Gyro Park represents an overdevelopment of the site, the KLO Neighbourhood Association says.
"This is more than three times the scale envisioned by the official community plan," says association spokesman Larry Foster, a former Kelowna city planner.
"South Pandosy is the second-most populated urban centre with 30 persons per hectare. Downtown is 25 per cent less populated. Why is there a rush to densify South Pandosy?" Foster asks.
"The proposed massive development will dwarf the village and and result in a huge strain on city services and infrastructure," he says.
At a public hearing Tuesday night, Kelowna city council will give consideration to the approvals necessary for the project, a 3340 Lakeshore Rd., to move forward.
Stober Group says its community consultation process, conducted online and via a survey rather than through the public meetings because of the ongoing pandemic, shows strong support for their proposal.
Eighty per cent of the 1,005 people who gave their comments online were supportive of the project, Stober Group says.
Most of those who provided their input directly to the city in advance of the public hearing have also been supportive, city clerk Stephen Fleming said Monday.
Municipal staff recommend council approve the project, say it fits with the city's goal of increasing residential and commercial density in established town centre areas like South Pandosy.
Municipal staff describe the project as an example of "sensitive infill" and a "compact urban form".
The public hearing where the matter will be considered starts at 6 p.m.