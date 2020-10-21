A provincial housing tax that drew the ire of West Kelowna residents would be immediately scrapped by a new Liberal government, candidate Ben Stewart says.
If elected Saturday, a Liberal government would end the Speculation and Vacancy Tax, which applies a surcharge to properties that are kept vacant for much of the year.
"It's insidious. It's a tax that really is geared towards targeting people that have any form of wealth," Stewart said during a Tuesday election debate.
"And there's no return to the City of Kelowna or the City of West Kelowna," Stewart said. "That money that was promised has not been returned."
But NDP candidate Spring Hawes and Green candidate Peter Truch said they both supported the tax, which is charged at the rate of between 0.5 and two per cent of a vacant home's assessed value and is paid mainly by people who's primary residence is outside B.C.
Municipal leaders in both Kelowna and West Kelowna have unsuccessfully appealed since it was imposed in 2018 for the tax to be lifted from their communities.
They say it has curbed development and thus reduced municipal tax revenues, is unfair to other Canadians who already pay regular property taxes on homes they may own in B.C., and isn't necessary because apartment vacant rates have risen from historic lows to long-term averages.
A City of West Kelowna report to council included 200 pages of letters from opponents of the tax, which was initially estimated to apply to about 2,400 properties in Kelowna and West Kelowna.
"The speculation has been, I know, a subject of controversy," Hawes said. "And I think it's important to take the feedback from local governments into consideration because they know their communities best.
"That begin said, the speculation tax has made an impact on affordable housing. It has allowed us to build more housing. Those funds have been reinvested into the community," said Hawes.
Hawes added the tax may need some changes but did not provide any information on what those might be.
The previous NDP government said the tax had collected $115 million province-wide. City of West Kelowna officials say none of that money has been returned to their municipality.
Truch said he supported the tax. As with Hawes, he also said he'd like to see some changes to the tax, but did not provide specifics on what changes would be desirable.
"Overall I can say that I support the tax," Truch said. "It is important to get people into housing . . it's one potential way of getting more properties onto the market."