Surging water flows caused by the quickening snowmelt have begun to affect public access along Central Okanagan creeks.
Two underpasses along the Mission Creek Greenway in Kelowna and a section of the Glen Canyon regional trail in West Kelowna have been closed.
The water flow in Mission Creek is currently at 35 cubic metres per second, up from 27 cubic metres last Friday, and nearly double the level of early last week.
Creek flows will rise further this week as the weather turns warmer, with a forecast high of 18 C later today, 20 C on Tuesday, and 26 C by the weekend.
Along Mission Creek, the underpasses at Casorso Road and Gordon Drive are now closed because of high-water levels. Motorists are urged to watch for cyclists and pedestrians crossing the road at these two locations.
"People are reminded that, during spring runoff, water in area creeks may rise unexpectedly and they, children, and pets should stay safely back from creek banks, which may be slippery or subject to erosion," states a Monday morning press release from the regional district.