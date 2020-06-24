In a marathon council meeting Tuesday that ended at midnight, Kelowna city council denied a permit for a large development across from Kelowna General Hospital.
More than a dozen residents from surrounding neighbourhoods spoke against 2169 Pandosy – a proposed five-storey project that included a 74-room hotel, 35,000 square feet of commercial space and parkades for nearly 200 vehicles.
“I can’t support this,” said Coun. Charlie Hodge, citing traffic concerns and variance requests for height and size.
While councillors were to only take into account the form and function of the building in making their decision, Hodge took note of the vocal opposition of affected residents. He said better consultation could have taken place.
Mayor Colin Basran, who voted in favour of the development, was even more blunt.
He said he believes that some of the blame for the animosity among neighbours falls on the applicant.
“I think it looks poorly on the applicant,” he added.
Philip Johnson, who lives directly behind the proposed development, spoke against it because it had strayed so far from what was initially promised.
Asked by the mayor: “What sort of dialogue did you have with the developer?”
“Zero,” he replied.
Council asked GTA Architecture president Garry Tomporowski about consultation. He said nearby residents were informed of an open house, which was poorly attended. There was also a secondary mailout when it became clear the variances needed were significant.
“We didn’t do a door-knocking campaign. We’re not a political party,” he said.
Council also heard from Don Knox of the Central Okanagan Heritage Society about the way the 107-year-old historic Collett House was proposed to be incorporated. The developer had initially proposed to demolish the house, which was denied. They pivoted to a proposal to dismantle it, move it, and build it into the corner of the building.
“Collett house is in good shape and should be saved,” said Knox. “The whole house exists and could easily be preserved”
He added there wasn’t a chance for critical input from any heritage groups in the city.
“We are very concerned that the house as such will cease to exist,” he said.
In the end, councillors Loyal Wooldridge, Brad Sieben, Charlie Hodge and Mohini Singh voted against the development, defeating the motion.