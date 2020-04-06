Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran has threatened to close down Knox Mountain Park and the downtown waterfront walkway.
The closures might be ordered, Basran said Monday, unless people comply with physical distancing orders to remain at least two metres apart from one another.
"If we want to keep these community jewels open, everyone must practise physical distancing," Basran said, reading from a prepared statement at the start of the regular council meeting.
"With the weather warming up and more people expected outside, this is not something council wants to do. But if physical distancing is not adhered to, we will," he said.
Bylaw officers are "fully engaged" trying to ensure compliance with public health orders, Basran said, but added they did not have the power to issue fines for non-compliance.
Among other things, the orders specify which businesses - like gyms, pubs, dine-in restaurants, hair salons, etc., must be closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
"They will report repeated cases of noncompliance to Interior Health for follow-up," Basran said.
Members of the public are not allowed to attend the council meetings under terms of the province's state of emergency edict. The meetings are being livestreamed on the city's website.
At Monday's meeting, councillors Luke Stack, Ryan Donn, Charlie Hodge, Brad Sieben, and Loyal Wooldridge participated electronically.