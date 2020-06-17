Trailer park residents want some of their neighbours kicked out because they live in an RV, contrary to city rules in West Kelowna.
But the park operator is resisting calls for an eviction, saying the people who live in the motorhome are among his best tenants.
"They are quiet, well-mannered, and help the neighbours. They have never caused a problem. This cannot be said for many of our tenants," Ted Wenner, operator of the Green Bay trailer park, writes in a letter to the city.
"One call to the RCMP will give you some idea of the issues that have arisen in the park," Wenner adds.
West Kelowna municipal regulations normally prohibit year-round occupancy of RVs in trailer parks, in part because of concerns about the vehicles' ventilation and moisture-control systems.
In late 2018, some Green Bay trailer park residents complained to the city about the continual occupancy of an RV at one of the pads. In June 2019, city council granted a temporary use permit, allowing the RV to be occupied for one more year.
That year having passed, council now has to decide whether to renew the special approval or enforce normal zoning rules and effectively evict the RV tenants. The wheels have been removed from the RV, which is described as a new and attractive model, and the water and sanitary connections have been insulated.
Aside from praising the character of the motorhome tenants, Wenner says he's concerned they won't have anywhere else to move to because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wenner notes the provincial government has specifically prohibited evictions during the pandemic, and is asking for a two-year extension of the temporary use permit.
But West Kelowna city staff say the no-eviction order does not apply because municipal regulations stipulate the RV should not be in the park in the first place.
Members of West Kelowna's advisory planning commission will review the situation on Wednesday but a decision on the RV's fate will be made by city councillors at a future meeting.