People with concerns about a marijuana production plant in West Kelowna will be able to express their views to city council.
Councillors on Tuesday unanimously voted to go ahead with a public hearing on the proposal, for 2648 Kyle Rd., saying it was important for them to hear from the community.
"To me, it's a fundamental principle that if there are individuals that wish to be heard, they have a right to be heard," said Coun. Rick de Jong.
"These are controversial developments and I feel the public should have a chance to say what they think," said Coun. Doug Findlater.
About 45 people, mainly residents of the nearby Crystal Springs trailer park, have already raised objections to the proposal with the city. They're concerned about the plant's proximity to their homes, its potential odour, possible impact on their property values, and overall security.
Municipal staff had suggested council waive the public hearing since the proposed cannabis production plant conforms to the city's official community plan, and because restrictions on public gatherings imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic make the staging of such meetings a challenge.
Two items require council approval before the project can go ahead. These will be the topics open for discussion at the public hearing, the date for which has not been set.
One issue is a waiver of the usual city rule that cannabis-growing facilities be at least 150 metres from residential buildings. The plant under consideration would be 110 metres from the Brookhaven long-term care facility.
The second issue is the applicant's request that the cannabis plant be located in a new industrial park designed to have multiple tenants. City rules prohibit normally such an arrangement out of concern for a plant's potential impact - in terms of such things noise, odour, and security - on other nearby businesses.
The proposed plant conforms to the site's zoning and, with the October 2018 legalization of marijuana, such businesses are permitted and regulated under federal law.
Coun. Jason Friesen said people shouldn't come to the public hearing and complain only that the building is going to "stink", because such businesses are allowed.