Graduation-related fees paid by families of West Kelowna high schoolers will be put toward production of an online convocation ceremony.
Any money that's left over might be returned to families, administrators of Mount Boucherie Secondary say.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, traditional graduation events at the city's only high school - such as the prom dinner and dance, the Grad Walk, and a real-world convocation ceremony - have been cancelled. The per-student fees for those three events, already paid by families, are $225, and there are optional fees for other graduation events that total $265.
No scaled-down alternatives are possible under current health orders, school officials say in a message to parents.
"There is no model in place to accommodate the logistics of our graduating class size and ensure the safety of even small groups of students and their families," the note to families says.
"As a result, we must indefinitely postpone planning of prom, Grad Walk, and Dry Grad events, and focus our attention on celebrating the graduating class of 2020 before the end of June through a virtual convocation ceremony," it says.
Details of the online convocation ceremony are still being worked out. But the memo, sent Tuesday, advises families they will be expected to help pay for what's planned to be "a professional production".
"There are costs associated with even a virtual model," the memo states. "Any partial refund for students participating may be considered after all costs associated with a virtual ceremony have been determined."
There appears to be no way for parents to ask in advance for a refund of the $225 they've paid for graduation-related events. At the top of the 'Fees' page on the MBSS website is this message: 'MBSS has been directed by the school board not to issue refunds of any fees until further notice.'
The online event will be live-streamed and can be downloaded afterwards.