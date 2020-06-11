B.C. recorded its highest monthly total of drug overdose deaths ever in May.
A total of 170 people died from illicit drug use, the provincial coroners service said in a monthly report.
"It is both sad and deeply frustrating to see the number of illicit drug deaths reach a new high in B.C. four years after the declaration of a public health emergency," said Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner. "Despite the many collective efforts directed at this crisis, the toxic drug supply continues to take the lives of our family members, friends and colleagues.”
Numbers had been trending down for the last couple of years, but some increases were seen in recent months.
The illicit drug toxicity death total of 170 for May 2020 surpasses the previous high of 161 reported in December 2016. B.C. has recorded three consecutive months with over 100 illicit drug toxicity deaths. There have been 554 illicit drug deaths to date in 2020 in the province.
The May totals are a 93% increase over the number of deaths in May 2019 (88) and a 44% increase over the number of deaths in April (118).
The number of deaths in each health region was at or near the highest monthly total ever recorded, the coroner’s service said.
Interior Health recorded 24 deaths in May, matching the number recorded in March 2019.
IH has counted 89 overdose deaths so far in 2020, compared to 139 in all over last year and more than 200 in both 2018 and 2017. The IH rate of 26.7 deaths per 100,000 people so far this year is above last year’s 17.5 and slightly below the 29.7 of 2018.
Kelowna has had 21 overdose deaths from illegal drugs so far in 2020. That compares to 33 in all of last year, 56 in 2018 and 73 in 2017.
The Okanagan has had 38 overdose deaths in 2020, compared to 84 in all of last year, 129 in 2018 and 155 in 2017. That’s a rate of 23.1 deaths per 100,000 people this year, above last year’s rate of 20.9, but still below the rates of 2017 and 2018.
Fentanyl has been detected in 30 of the 38 of the Okanagan overdoses this year, 65 of the 89 IH cases and in 16 of Kelowna’s 21 deaths.
In April and May, approximately 19% of cases had extreme fentanyl concentrations, compared to 9% between January 2019 and March 2020. Fentanyl was detected in 119 of B.C.’s May overdoses and has been detected in 71% of the 2020 fatalities.
"We still know that illicit drug toxicity death rates in B.C. remain the highest for any jurisdiction in Canada, and every region in B.C. has been impacted,” said Lapointe. “That said, were it not for the dedicated efforts taken to date, the death toll would be higher.”
B.C. has two official health emergencies going on at the same time. "The overdose crisis is taking a toll on families and communities across this province, and we know the second public health emergency of COVID-19 is adding additional challenges,” Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.
Most of the people who have died from overdoses in 2020 are men and people aged 19-49, the coroner’s report said. Most overdoses occur inside people’s homes and none have happened at supervised consumption sites.
According to BC Emergency Health Services, paramedics respond to an average of 2,000 overdose calls per month.