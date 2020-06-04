A nearly three-decade-long desire to establish a university presence in downtown Kelowna began edging toward reality only last year.
Mayor Colin Basran and UBC Okanagan principal Deborah Buszard challenged their respective institutions to find ways to make the long-hoped-for project finally come together. "I'd say Deborah and I sort of lit a fire under each of our staffs," Basran said Thursday.
But he said the major project that will see the university build a downtown campus, complete with highrises, was the result of a collaborative undertaking between the city, the university and a developer, rather than the inspiration of any one individual.
"There's long been a vision to have a downtown presence for UBCO," Basran said. "And as a city, we're always looking for ways to partner with institutions and higher levels of government."
In the early 1990s, as the provincial government was looking for land on which to build a new university, downtown Kelowna was among the considerations. But a site in north Kelowna, near the airport, was selected instead, and the new institution opened its doors in January 1993.
The downtown campus project, announced Wednesday, has a few key components:
- The city will buy 67 hectares of farmland owned by UBCO west of the existing campus for $7.4 million
- The university has put that money toward the purchase of 550 Doyle Ave, the current site of The Daily Courier newspaper, with the publication soon to move to other premises
- Within the next two years, construction will begin on the downtown campus. It doesn't exist as much more than a concept right now, though illustrative drawings suggest three highrises, and a combination of academic, residential, and commercial. Still to be determined are exactly what academic programs and services will be offered at the downtown campus, and what the new buildings will look like.
Kelowna-based developer Mission Group is a co-owner of the 550 Doyle Ave. property. The company put the site under contract earlier this year then worked with university to develop plans for the downtown campus.
"We can't wait to get to work on helping to bring this new campus to life," Mission Group chief executive officer Randall Shier says.
"Having students in downtown Kelowna will bring a sense of energy that has not yet been seen in our city's core," says Mission Group vice-president Luke Turri. "The motivation, ideas, and liveliness that you find on a university campus are unparalleled. Having that arrive in the city's downtown will be transformative."
