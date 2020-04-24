Kelowna's nine newest firefighters have finished their training and are on the job.
"They are off to their respective shifts to complete their probation," the union that represents Kelowna firefighters announced this week on their Twitter feed.
An accompanying photo shows four of the new recruits standing atop a fire truck, while the others are arrayed alongside the vehicle.
In 2017, the Kelowna fire department had 96 firefighters. In December of that year city council authorized a plan to hire an additional 20 firefighters. Twelve were budgeted for 2018 and eight were budgeted for 2019.
A key reason for the increased staffing, council heard, was to provide better firefighting coverage in the Glenmore area and around the UBC Okanagan campus.
"This is a really critical piece of our puzzle of operations in the city," fire chief Travis Whiting told council in December 2018.
"Through analytics, we determined the north end of our city was potentially at a higher risk."
This year, the fire department's budget is about $21.5 million, the division with the third highest spending, after policing and general civic operations.
The most current financial information from the city, published last June, shows firefighters' salaries average $110,000, with higher pay for platoon captains, captains, and officers.