A major coordinated search has successfully located a missing child near Clark Lake Recreation Area.
Kelowna RCMP launched a full-scale back-country search, using specialized RCMP resources, alongside mutual aid from multiple support agencies in coordinated effort to locate a missing child in the Clark Lake recreational area north of Beaverdell.
On Wednesday, at 12:40 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP received a report of a missing two-year-old boy at a rural recreation area near Clark Lake.
Front line RCMP officers worked alongside Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR), the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, RCMP Air Services and Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services in a coordinated effort to locate the missing child who had walked away from his family.
“Efforts to locate the young boy included the use of all-terrain vehicles, RCMP air crafts and Police Service Dogs to conduct extensive patrols of the trail systems and heavily forested terrain,” said Kelowna RCMP Const. Solana Paré.
At about 3:30 p.m., a family member located the child a distance away from the recreational area.
RCMP said the boy was located, safe and sound, despite wandering several kilometers from where he was last seen.
“Amazingly the boy was seemingly uninjured during the ordeal. He was safely reunited with the rest of his family a short time later,” said Paré.
“RCMP wishes to extend its gratitude for the added support of both COSAR and the BC Conservation Officer Service, and all those who contributed to the search efforts.”