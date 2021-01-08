Skating will be by appointment only when the popular ice rink at Stuart Park in downtown Kelowna opens Monday.
People wanting to glide around the lakeside rink will have to book a time in advance, city officials announced Friday. No drop-ins are allowed.
The booking system will allow for a 60-minute skating period. The rink has been fenced, with a designated entry and exit point, and it will be staffed to ensure only those with booked reservations can get on the ice.
A maximum of 40 people will be allowed on the ice at any time. The wearing of masks or face coverings is recommended, but not required.
"It is important to remember when heading down to the rink to respect other skaters and maintain plenty of space both on and off the rink," sport and event service manager Doug Nicholas said in a city release.
The rink normally opens in early December but it's been delayed this year as city officials work with Interior Health to develop rules for the facility's safe enjoyment, Nicholas says.
No skate rentals or food will be available. The rink is scheduled to open at 11 a.m. on Monday, with skating available until 9 p.m. each day, subject to weather conditions.
Online bookings are now possible at kelowna.ca/stuartpark