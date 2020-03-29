Two hikers weren’t supposed to be in a provincial park when they got lost in a Saturday night snowstorm.
The pair, both men in their mid-20s, called for help after losing their way in Okanagan Mountain provincial park.
The 11,000 ha wilderness park, between Kelowna and Naramata, is currently closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.
After a snowstorm obscured the path they were following, the Baker Lake trail, the men called 911. Police contacted volunteers with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue about 9:30 p.m., and 12 members agreed to help collect the hikers.
Search procedures were affected by the ongoing pandemic.
“To minimize exposure due to COVID-19, COSAR sent a two-person team in with a track-equipped utility track vehicle. The remaining members, and a helicopter equipped with night vision in Penticton, were placed on standby,” a release states.
Searchers got within a kilometre of the stranded hikers when snowdrifts made further progress on the vehicle impossible. The two searchers then walked in, reaching the hikers at 1:10 a.m.
Face masks were put on the hikers and the rescue was completed by 2:30 a.m. The hikers were very cold and exhausted but otherwise OK.
“The hikers were experienced, but the weather at the summit was different than in the valley bottom,” search manager Brian Stainsby said. “The hikers were not prepared for the change in weather conditions, which led to the need of our assistance.”
A notice on the park website says “services are suspended and facilities are closed at this park due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.” Most provincial parks have been closed by the disease outbreak.
Given the COVID-19 outbreak, Stainsy suggests now is “not the time for an epic adventure” undertaken by those seeking a long walk in the woods.