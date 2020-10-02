Kelowna will easily set one temperature record Saturday, but it won’t mean much.
The forecast high is 23 C, well above the record for Oct. 3 of 19 C set in 2008.
However, the historical period referenced for extreme weather events in Kelowna on Environment Canada’s website inexplicably covers only the years 2005-2009.
Weather forecast pages for the Okanagan’s two other main cities cover much longer periods — since 1991 for Vernon and as far back as 1941 for Penticton.
Saturday could set a significant weather record for Vernon as the forecast high is 23 C and the record is 23.5 C, set in 2003.
In Penticton, the forecast high is 25 C, but the record for Oct. 3 is 3 is 29 C, set in 1947.