Monthly rents for one-bedroom apartments in Kelowna edged up last month despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The going rate for a one-bedroom suite is now $1,420, up 1.4 per cent from March, according to PadMapper, an online survey of thousands of listings in Canada's 24 biggest cities.
However, the monthly rent for a two-bedroom suite in Kelowna fell slightly, to $1,700, a drop of less than one per cent.
Overall, Kelowna is the eighth priciest city in Canada for apartment rental rates.
The impact of COVID-19 on apartment rental rates across the country was mixed, with rents rising in nine cities, falling in six, and remaining static in nine others.
The number of listings in the country's 24 biggest cities has dropped as landlords are, in many areas, prevented from showing suites to prospective tenants because of physical distancing regulations.
Conversely, PadMapper says, many tenants who were planning to move this spring have decided to stay put, which lowers overall demand and should cause rents to fall.
"We expect the coming spring months to continue to slow down as rents will most likely feel downward pressure from lack of demand," the company says in a release.
Toronto remains the most expensive city for rents, with a one-bedroom typically listing for $2,250 and a two-bedroom advertised for $2,950. Both those rents are up slightly from March averages.