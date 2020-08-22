The average rent for a two-bedroom place in Kelowna was $1,830 in July.
Meanwhile, the average monthly rent for all Canadian properties listed on Rentals.ca in July was $1,771 – up $1 over June.
Paul Danison, the content director with Rentals.ca, said the pandemic has driven down rent prices across the country. That’s due to less immigration and more students moving back home.
Danison said there a lot of landlords offering incentives to renters, such as one free month.
Overall, rent is down 8.1% year over year, according to the latest Rentals.ca and Bullpen Research & Consulting’s latest National Rent Report.
The $1 increase represents the first time the average rent increased on a monthly basis since September 2019.
"For many tenants, their home has gone from simply a place to rest their head, to their home office and day-care space,” said Ben Myers, president of Bullpen.
Vancouver was the most expensive Canadian city in July for average monthly rent for a two-bedroom home at $2,797. The city finished second for average monthly rent in July for a one-bedroom at $2,004. Vancouver average monthly rent for a two-bedroom is down 9.4 per cent year over year.
Vancouver average rents for apartments and condominium rentals declined 8% year over year to $2,239.