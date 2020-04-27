Two police officers were injured while trying to take down a blood-soaked man who was reportedly assaulting drivers Friday night in Vernon.
Police received numerous 911 calls about a man assaulting drivers on 32nd Street about 9 a.m.
As police attempted to take the suspect into custody, the suspect resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer. Multiple front line officers were required to gain control of the suspect and two police officers were injured during the arrest, RCMCP said in a news release.
Police are interviewing witnesses and victims, but some may have left the scene before police arrived. Police would like those people to contact them, particularly a younger white man driving a white Subaru-style vehicle who may have been assaulted.
The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and remains in police custody. The two police officers had minor injuries and were treated by medical staff.
Call Cpl. Trevor Cook at 250-545-7171 if you can provide some information.