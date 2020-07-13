The number of people walking around in downtown Kelowna plunged dramatically after Interior Health effectively warned that thousands of people might have been exposed to COVID-19 in the city's main business district.
There were one-third fewer pedestrians along Bernard Avenue this past Saturday and Sunday compared to the weekend of July 4-5, automated people meters minted by the City of Kelowna show.
"It was definitely a pretty slow Saturday," Michael Neill, owner of Mosaic Books on Bernard Avenue, said Monday.
"Our business was probably about 40 per cent down," Neill said. "We actually had a few customers call and ask if it was safe to come downtown."
On July 4 and 5, 53,429 people or cyclists were recorded passing by the corner of Bernard Avenue and Mill Street, near the iconic Sails sculpture on the shore of Okanagan Lake.
This past weekend, only 35,076 pedestrians or cyclists were counted at the same corner.
Another counter, also on Bernard, showed an even more dramatic decline, of 45 per cent between the two weekends. And a counter on the City Park waterfront pathway showed a drop in usage of 43 per cent.
On Friday, Interior Health sent out a late-day message advising that eight people who had been in downtown Kelowna between June 26 and July 6 had subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.
Few specifics were included in the release, and the general information conveyed was that thousands of people may have been exposed to the coronavirus in downtown Kelowna during this timeframe if they had visited any restaurants or bars, or attended any type of gathering.
Subsequently, health authorities named only two specific businesses, the Cactus Club restaurant and Pace Spin Studio as commercial locations where transmission of the virus may have occurred.
Also subsequently identified as being of concern were two vacation properties, the Boyce Gyro Beach Lodge, which is several kilometres south of downtown, and the Discovery Bay Resort, at the north edge of downtown.
The two resort properties, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Monday, were the site of large private parties which appear together to have been the "inciting incident" for the possible local spread of COVID-19 (see related story).
Over the weekend, the vagueness of the IH initial release apparently triggered a surge in the number of people wanting to be tested for COVID-19. The health authority sent out a press release on Monday marked "Urgent" that advised people who don't show symptoms not to show up announced at local testing centres.
"Interior Health recognizes that recent positive cases in the Kelowna area have created concerns for local residents," the statement read. "This has resulted in a high volume of calls and unscheduled visits to our local testing centres.
"Interior Health has the capacity to test individuals who need it, but we are reminding everyone that testing is not required for those who do not have symptoms," the statement said.
For his part, Neill expressed the hope the downturn in pedestrian activity over the weekend would prove to be a short-term blip.
"While our Saturday numbers were down quite a bit, they were up again on Sunday," he said. "But this anxiety over the virus, I think it's really taking a toll on everybody."