Teachers across the Okanagan are expected to reconvene virtually next week as they work on the next steps for students amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Moyra Baxter, who chairs the board of trustees for Central Okanagan Public Schools, said the upcoming week will be a “planning week” for teachers, many of whom will be working from home as schools remain closed following spring break.
“How are we going to move forward, giving as many services as we can, knowing that most of our teachers will be working from home?” she said, describing what will be discussed.
Parents who completed the Essential Workers’ Survey may have school administrators reach out to them to discuss in-school learning and child care after April 6.
Information will continue to be posted on the school district’s website, which will include updates, resources and information to assist families.
In a press release Friday, Todd Manuel, the assistant superintendent of the Okanagan Skaha School District, said parents can expect to be contacted by their child’s principal in the coming weeks about retrieving belongings left at school.
A staff member is then expected to connect with students to discuss a study plan that best fits that child’s style of learning while in a home environment.
“I understand this is a very difficult time for everyone,” Manuel said. “We all share worries about the safety of family and loved ones and the well-being of our children and our students.”
He added the school board has been working under the direction of the provincial health officer and Ministry of Education in making decisions.
Plans are expected for delivering lessons to students throughout the district. Work will become available to students the week of April 6, through a web link at that time, which will offer free digital learning tools for students and parents to access.
Manuel recognized the work by CUPE and OSTU union presidents, principals, vice-principals, custodial, maintenance, IT and school board office staff during these times.
“They have all responded to emerging needs and shifting expectations around COVID-19 to support the district, and have been on the front lines of our response. I am very grateful for their work,” he said.
School District 67 continues to update its website with information for parents and students.