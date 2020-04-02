Health care workers, police, and firefighters in the Kelowna area must try to find other care alternatives for their children before sending them back to school.
Central Okanagan Public Schools has provided some clarification on which families can send their kids to school on Monday.
"Essential service workers that can make other arrangements for care with older siblings, partners, or other relatives must do so to support the practice of social distancing," the school district states.
In-school care will be provided for the K-6 children of qualifying essential service workers from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The deadline for parents to apply for their kids to attend school was midnight Wednesday.
Doctors, nurses, other health care workers and emergency responders such as police and firefighter are deemed to be Tier One essential service workers. These are the people whose children are eligible to return to school on Monday.
As of Tuesday, about 550 such families had expressed an interest in having their kids in school next week, school superintendent Kevin Kaardal said.
Tier Two essential service workers include grocery store employees, truckers, warehouse workers, and utility workers. Tier Three essential service workers include teachers themselves.
Those Tier Two and Tier Three essential service workers who want to have their children return to school will be put on a waiting list.
The district statement offered no indication when those wait-list applications might be processed. Kaardal did not respond to an email asking for more details on the plan to bring some students back to school.