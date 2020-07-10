Thousands of Kelowna area homeowners and commercial landlords have not yet paid their property taxes, leaving local governments millions of dollars behind where they were at this point last July.
Take-up of the offer to delay payment of taxes - implemented as a result of widespread financial distress caused by COVID-19 - has been significant in the Central Okanagan.
While postponing payment of taxes offers some relief to property owners, the extent of the deferrals could force municipalities to make changes to the way they fund their civic operations in the months ahead, or layoff staff.
"The consistency and reliability of revenues are the foundation's of the city's operating and capital structure," West Kelowna finance director Warren Everton writes in a report released Friday.
"Without certainty in this aspect of the financial picture, economic growth and prosperity becomes tentative at best during COVID-19," Everton says. "Thus, in the current climate, it's critical to monitor, encourage, and promote timely tax services and payments."
But in West Kelowna, only 81 per cent of residential property owners, and only 72 per cent of the owners of properties with a business class or other designation, have paid their property taxes.
Normally, by the usual early July deadline, the payment rate exceeds 90 per cent, Everton says.
This year, more than $11.5 million of the $57 million expected in tax revenues in West Kelowna remain outstanding.
It's a similar situation in Peachland, where only 72 per cent of homeowners have paid their taxes, leaving more than $2 million currently outstanding. At this point last July, more than 86 per cent of Peachland property owners had paid their taxes.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, municipalities extended the payment date for several months before 10 per cent interest charges apply. The new deadlines are in either September or October.
At the same time, however, municipal leaders appealed this past spring for those who can pay their taxes in early July to do so, saying the receipt of revenue was critical to civic operations.
"It's critical that those who can pay, do pay their taxes on July 2, 2020, to avoid cuts to city services, delay or cancellation of important municipal infrastructure or increased borrowing," Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said during a press conference in early April.
While Peachland and West Kelowna have been able to produce up-to-date figures on how much local tax has been collected, the City of Kelowna says it will not have such information to release until sometime next week.
In anticipation of municipalities experiencing significant tax revenue declines, at least through the summer and fall, the B.C. government has allowed towns and cities to take special measures.
These include borrowing from reserves to pay municipal salaries and benefits, running a deficit for 2020 and 2021 (a practice that was not previously allowed), and delaying the transfer of taxes collected for school districts until the end of the year.
"This will help them meet their immediate demands," Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson said in April when the measures were announced.
Some municipalities have also increased their lines of credit in the event they need to dip into them. West Kelowna's boosted its credit line from $2 million to $6 million.
Despite the fact that $11.5 million of the city's predicted tax intake of $57 million remains outstanding, Everton says the tax season in West Kelowna has "progressed quite smoothly".
"The city remains on solid financial ground despite COVID-19," Everton writes in his report.